A former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Aliyu, on Wednesday, announced he was contesting to become the next governor Jigawa State

Mr Aliyu, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, represented Birnin Kudu/Buji in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007.

Speaking with journalists in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, Mr Aliyu urged the state governor, Muhammed Badaru, not to interfere in the election of the party’s governorship candidate.

He said the governor should be fair and just to allow democratic processes to prevail.

“We the nine governorship aspirants under the APC know ourselves, we respect each other, we are in touch with ourselves, we are not in fight race but to the exalted office to serve the people.

“Though I’m not doubting governor Badaru’s fairness and transparency as on three occasions he confirmed in a party’s stakeholders meeting that he doesn’t have any candidates and promised to ensure APC didn’t fail in the forthcoming general election in Jigawa”, Mr Aliyu said.

Mr Aliyu said if elected governor, he would prioritise agriculture, which he described as the backbone of the people of Jigawa.

“We recognise the efforts of successive governments in revolutionising the agricultural sector since it creation, however, the state continues to be among those with relatively high severity and incidence of poverty in the country.

“The per capita income is less than 2 dollars per person. To this end if given the mandate, farming will be given due attention to make it profitable.

“We intend to provide many interventions which shall include the supply of subsidised fertilizer, improved seedlings, small pieces of machinery, particularly due attention will be accorded to land preparations.

On health, Mr Aliyu said he was aware that the state has high mortality and morbidity rates, particularly among women and children.

“To address the challenges, my government if given the mandate, shall devise means of exploiting its potential to make the necessary improvement for effective and efficient health care delivery services in the state,” he said.

He also promised to give special attention to education.