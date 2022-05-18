The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed May 25 for its primary for the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

The PDP Chairman in Akwa Ibom, Aniekan Akpan, disclosed this in a notice issued on Wednesday.

He said the notice was following the PDP electoral guidelines for the party primary and the timetable released by the national headquarters of the party.

The spokesperson for the party in the state, Borono Bassey, posted the notice on his Facebook page.

The primary is scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, by 8 a.m., according to the notice.

“Please take notice that only accredited delegates to the congress, as duly defined by our Constitution and electoral guidelines, officials and media personnel will be allowed access to the venue of the Congress,” the party chairman, Mr Akpan said in the notice.

The leading contenders for the PDP governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom are Umo Eno, a pastor and a former commissioner for Lands and Housing, who enjoys the support of the incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel; Bassey Albert, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East; Onofiok Luke, a member of the House of Representatives; and Akan Okon, a former commissioner for Economic Development.

Others are James Iniama, a renowned estate surveyor and valuer, and David Okpon, an entrepreneur.

One of the PDP aspirants, Akanimo Udofia, recently defected to the All Progressives Congress where he hopes to contest for the party governorship ticket in the state.

The PDP is the dominant party in Akwa Ibom.