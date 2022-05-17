The police in Ekiti have confirmed the death of three people in an accident which occurred on Tuesday on Ilawe-Ekiti Road in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of the state.
Sunday Abutu, the police spokesperson in the state, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.
“Five persons were in the vehicle and when the accident occurred, three of them got burnt to death, while the remaining two were rescued and taken to a hospital.
“Investigation has commenced to ascertain the actual cause of the accident,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an 18-seater commercial bus with passengers suddenly plunged into a ditch on the outskirts of the town and went into flames.
Witnesses told NAN that concerned residents thronged the scene to rescue the victims.
The witnesses confirmed that three people were actually burnt beyond recognition, while others sustained serious injuries.
“The injured have been taken to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti,” said one of the locals.
(NAN)
