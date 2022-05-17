The Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ekiti State, Olakunle Abegunde, has resigned his membership of the party, accusing the national leadership of the party of incompetence.

His resignation came a few days after the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Idowu Afuye, left the ADP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the high-handedness of the governorship candidate, Kemi Elebute-Halle.

Mr Abegunde’s resignation also came a few days after he received a suspension letter from the national headquarters of the party.

The letter, dated May 14, 2022, was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Victor Fingesi.

“I am directed to inform you that you have been suspended as Chairman of the Action Democratic Party in Ekiti State with effect from 14th May 2022,” the letter read.

The letter noted that preliminary investigations by a panel found Mr Abegunde liable for insubordination to the leadership of the party.

It said the embattled official refused to honour an invitation by the National Headquarters in Abuja to discuss issues confronting the party in Ekiti State, contrary to Articles 48:1 1, 48:2, 52:2/al, of the ADP Constitution.

It also accused him of an attempt to conduct a state congress of the party outside the timetable approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), contrary to the ADP Guidelines for Congresses and Articles 52:2 (a). tcl, (d) of the party’s constitution.

He was also said to have failed to inform the national headquarters of the defection of the deputy governorship candidate to the APC.

Mr Abegunde was also expected to appear before a disciplinary committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

But at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Mr Abegunde said his defection alongside other executive members of the party was as a result of alleged “ineptitude and gross incompetence of the party’s national body.”

He said he and other aggrieved members would soon announce their new political party after due consultation.

He said his suspension was unwarranted, especially given that he had singlehandedly financed the party in the state since 2017.

“Ordinarily, I ought not to have acted on the letter, which was not meant for me, as it was wrongly addressed to another person. But must I continue under this kind of puppets?” he said

“The party has never released any kobo to the state, despite all the revenues accruing to her from the state and other states of the federation.

“Considering the mal-administration and unbearable inadequacies characterising the leadership of the party, I would have resigned my membership about three months ago, but I realised that doing so might negatively affect the efforts of the candidate of the party in the forthcoming election.”

Mrs Elebute-Halle had earlier rejected the defection of her running mate, saying it failed to meet the requirements of the law.

She said Mr Afuye should know that his name has been published by INEC and his nomination remains as the ADP deputy governorship candidate.