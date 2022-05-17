The absence of the lawyer to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ume Kalu, SAN, on Tuesday, stalled the hearing in a suit challenging the appointment of a sole administrator for the agency.

Odighonin Adienbo and 10 others filed the suit before a judge, Isa Dashen, opposing the use of sole administrator to run the NDDC.

The plaintiffs contended that the concept of sole administrator was alien and contrary to the NDDC Act, which provides for a board made up of representatives of all states of the Niger Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Attorney-General of the Federation and NDDC are listed as the first and second defendants in the suit.

When the case was mentioned, Samuel Brisibe told the court that he was mandated by Mr Kalu to inform the court of his absence, following the cancellation of his flight.

Mr Brisibe appealed to the court to adjourn the case to enable Mr Kalu to argue the case as he (Brisibe) was not abreast with developments and was merely drafted to inform the court of the reasons behind Mr Kalu’s absence in court.

Goodness Onuoha, lawyer to the plaintiffs, however, frowned at the reason given by Mr Brisibe, adding that Mr Kalu ought to have arrived at Yenagoa on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s hearing date.

Mr Onuoha urged the court to prevail on the defence to refrain from delaying the dispensation of justice.

The judge, Mr Dashen, adjourned the suit to June 28 for the continuation of the hearing.

The court had on April 5 granted an interim order restraining the Federal Government from using sole administrator to run the NDDC, pending the determination of the suit.

(NAN)