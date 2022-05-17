The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 59-year-old Nigerian woman said to be the leader of a major drug cartel in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south, and adjourning states.

The woman, Bridget Emeka, otherwise known as Mama, was arrested on Sunday at her mansion in Warri, Delta State, according to a statement from the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NDLEA said in the statement that Ms Emeka had been using her mansion at Favour Street, Otukutu, Effurun in Warri, to cook and distribute crack cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

At least nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her residence and drug bunks in other parts of Warri, the agency spokesperson, Mr Babafemi said.

The Nigerian military was part of the operation.

Mr Babafemi said the residence served as accommodation for drug users and a coordinating spot for the distribution to other drug dealers in Warri.

Apart from the seized drugs, the agency operatives recovered a pump-action gun and 15 cartridges.

Mr Babafemi said: “Documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation.

“Five of her staff that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were found in her house.

“Four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military,” Mr Babafemi said.

The drug baroness, he said, had been under surveillance for weeks after the NDLEA identified her as a major distributor of hard drugs in Delta.

He said the suspect cooks cocaine into crack cocaine for local distribution and consumption in drug joints.

“Some of the paraphernalia for making crack recovered from her house include sodium bicarbonate.

“This is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product,” he said.

Mr Babafemi quoted the Chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men involved in all the processes leading to the eventual execution of the operation plan.

Mr Marwa also appreciated the armed forces for their unwavering support to the agency.

(NAN)