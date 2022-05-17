The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned John Ifeanyichukwu, a professor, over allegations of bribery and inducement of officers of the commission.

ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who announced this in a statement on Tuesday, said the commission filed one charge of bribery against Mr Ifeanyichukwu at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court 12, in Apo, Abuja.

In the charge, ICPC accused the defendant of issuing a cheque valued at $40,000 to a staff member of the commission.

It added that the cheque was “part of the $50,000 and a house in Abuja promised to the officer to compromise investigation by retrieving the accused person’s devices, MacBook S/N CIML8BUGDTY3, MacBook S/N W80204J7ATN and iPhone pro11 which were in the custody of ICPC for investigative activities.”

Mr Ifeanyichukwu had earlier been reported to the commission by the Presidency for alleged acts of corruption, extortion and money laundering.

ICPC, in a charge with number² CR/025/2022, informed the court of how the defendant induced one of its operatives to smuggle out a particular iPhone and a laptop and to replace them with a dummy that was to be provided by his personal assistant.

The accused person’s action is contrary to Section 18 (b) and punishable under Section 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, the commission said.

Mr Ifeanyichukwu pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The judge, Angela Otaluka, subsequently granted bail to him in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, the court ruled, must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court, and one of them must have a landed property in Abuja.

The trial judge also ordered that the defendant’s passport and other valid travel documents must be submitted to the court before the next adjourned date, otherwise, his bail will be revoked.

She adjourned the case till June 21 for the commencement of the hearing.