Following the killing of a sound engineer, David Umoh, last week at Admiralty Way, the Lagos State Taskforce on environmental offences said it has arrested 10 commercial motorcyclists operating in Lekki.

Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the Director, Press and Public Affairs of the agency, said in a statement Monday that the agency also impounded 123 motorcycles.

The police had earlier arrested four people who allegedly took part in the jungle justice against Mr Imoh, 38.

The task force spokesperson said the raid of the motorcycles was in connection with Mr Imoh’s killing by some commercial motorcyclists.

He said that the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Shola Jejeloye, led a team of officers and men to the axis to carry out the raid on commercial motorcyclists operating illegally in that area.

Mr Abdulraheem said the operation lasted for about four hours, beginning in the early hours of Monday at Lekki Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1 axis, Admiralty Way, and its environs.

He said the agency had always arrested and seized motorcycles plying one-way and restricted routes but the motorcyclists return to the same roads the following week.

“Some even put up resistance when apprehended because they see nothing wrong in what they are doing,” he added.

“The murder of Mr David Imoh by the suspected Okada men is a painful and tragic incident, hence the need to intensify our activities in the axis and in the State.

“We want to ensure that the menace of Okada is brought to a complete halt and also prevent a reoccurrence of such an inhumane and barbaric act.”

Mr Abdulraheem noted that they would reinforce Operation Kogberegbe, which was launched because of the menace of the Okada operators, to put an end to the nuisance caused by them.

Justice

Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information and strategy, stated on Monday that he had spoken with Mr Imoh’s family and that two survivors of the act were still in the hospital.

He extended the condolences of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and assured that the government would address the root cause of the mob attack and similar incidents, which had caused public anxiety.

“Government implores residents to remain calm as police continue to investigate the matter.

“Lagos has no room for savagery and anybody found to have been involved in the barbarism will surely face the law.

“We condemn and will not condone any kind of jungle justice, no matter who the perpetrators are,’’ Mr Omotoso said.