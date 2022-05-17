Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Monday, condemned the abduction of a lawmaker in the state and his campaign director.

The victims, Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata State Constituency 2 in the Anambra House of Assembly and his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted in Aguata on Sunday.

Mr Soludo, in a statement from his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, demanded the immediate release of the victims.

“Governor Charles Soludo condemns in strong terms, the abduction of the member representing Aguata Constituency two at the State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye and his campaign director, Cyril Chiegboka,” the statement read in part.

It said the governor also condemned the rising insecurity across the state in recent times, which has led to attacks and the killing of innocent citizens.

Mr Soludo, according to the statement, regretted that insecurity was deteriorating in the state despite ongoing efforts by the state government to reach out to “critical stakeholders” for the restoration of peace and security in the state.

The governor sympathised with families of those who have “directly or indirectly lost their loved ones” assuring that his government would do everything possible with the security agencies to restore peace and security in accordance with the law.

Increased attacks

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated in recent times with attacks by armed persons reported almost on a daily basis across the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Between Sunday and Monday, at least five separate gunmen attacks were reported across the state.

Governor Soludo, about two days ago, visited Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in detention on Friday.

Mr Soludo said the visit to the IPOB leader was part of his “wider consultations” to ensure lasting peace and security in the South-east

During his inauguration as the state governor, Mr Soludo had called for dialogue with the IPOB and similar groups in the state and region.

The governor, thereafter, announced an amnesty programme for the gunmen and declared an end to the sit-at-home order in the state. But residents have continued to obey the Monday sit-at-home order in the state and across the region, mostly out of fear.

The attacks by the gunmen increased in the state shortly after Mr Soludo’s inauguration and announcement of an end to the sit-at-home order in the state.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Mr Kanu is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.