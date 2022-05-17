The senator representing Ekiti Central District, Opeyemi Bamidele, says he is poised to work more for his constituency following their decision to nominate him to represent them for another four years.

He has also vowed to ensure that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerges victorious in the June 18 governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement by his media office shortly after the lawmaker was was screened in Abuja.

Mr Bamidele, who is seeking a second term at the upper legislative chamber, was made the party’s flagbearer for the Ekiti Central ticket, unopposed.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the party leaders in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State urged other aspirants to drop their ambition to stand against Mr Bamidele. They were rather admonished to queue behind and support him.

This, they said, is because he had performed well in the last three years.

While he commended the screening committee for the process, he described the unopposed ticket as “an endorsement of his humble efforts in ensuring effective representation in the Senate in the last three years.”

He said it is also an acknowledgement by the leadership of the party and members of the party that he could be entrusted with the position of an elected representative of the people and one of the leaders of the people.

“It is not that we don’t have equally qualified people or eligible people who can obtain the form. But the fact that this has not happened and the leadership of the party has done so much to ensure that I am given a smooth ride to be the candidate of the party, is, to me a sincere and profound effort and to whom much is given, much is also expected. It is a call to further and greater duty. I will do everything possible to ensure the unity of the party through meaningful reconciliation where it is still necessary to do so and to ensure to drive a process in which there will be integrity and mutual trust.”

The lawmaker had earlier joined the Ekiti gubernatorial race but lost out at the primaries.

Although he was aggrieved at the result of the election and sought to sue those involved, he later changed his mind and accepted that the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, emerged victorious at the primary.

This time, he has promised to “go back home and campaign thoroughly and vigorously to ensure the victory of the party in the June 18 Governorship Election in Ekiti.”