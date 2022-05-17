The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang, has resigned his appointment to enable him pursue his gubernatorial ambition.

Mr Enang made this known in a statement he personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Monday.

The governorship aspirant, who had earlier declared his intention to contest as Akwa Ibom Governor under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), thanked the President for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

Mr Enang, who is a gubernatorial aspirant for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom said he served three terms in the House of Representatives, from 1999 to 2011, before his election to the Senate.

“I now intend to contest for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State on the platform of our party, the APC, for which I now seek nomination, having purchased and submitted the Nomination and Expression of interest form.

His resignation letter read: ‘’I hereby formally tender my resignation from office, to pursue Gubernatorial Election. In August 2015, upon your inauguration, the president graciously appointed me as his Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly matters – Senate and the Presidential Liaison to the National Assembly.

“I served in this capacity, managing what turned out to be the toughest Executive-Legislative Liaison assignment in the nation’s democratic history.

‘’I served beyond your first term into your second term, working with the party Leadership to elect the current Senate presiding officers in accordance with the desire of the party.

“I managed the screening and clearance of your second-term ministers among others, which has given your second-term administration greater stability and peace with the legislature.

‘’You graciously re-appointed me as Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs in August 2019, serving till date,’’ Mr Enang said.

Mr Enang added that even as an outsider, he would be available to assist the Government and Party to finish well as the administration enters its critical phase.

