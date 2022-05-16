The Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON), on Monday, expressed outrage over the killing of its member, David Sunday.

The sound engineer was reportedly lynched at the Lekki axis of Lagos State by an angry mob.

The association’s president, Akinloye Tofowomo, made this known and urged law enforcement agents to capture the perpetrators.

The association also lamented the rising cases of insecurity within the Lagos metropolis and described the trend as a threat to nightlife business in general.

According to AMBON, Mr Sunday’s murder directly impacts Lagos nightlife business and the safety of music professionals.

The association commiserated with the deceased’s family, comprising his young wife and two children.

Mr Tofowomo also pledged the association’s commitment to support the family and pay their last respect to their departed colleague.

He also added that two other colleagues, who were involved in the incident, are still in a coma.

The members involved in the incident also play for renowned Nigerian singers like D’banj and Phyno, he said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police arrested four suspects who allegedly set a man ablaze in Lagos

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened on Thursday.

He said the police had begun an investigation into the matter.

The police could not, however, confirm what led to the mob attack.

But according to @coloredpen, a Twitter user, the deceased was contracted to play at a bar in Lekki alongside a keyboardist.

“The sound engineer and keyboard player who mounted the same bike had an argument with the okada man (an aboki guy), which became a cold-blooded night,” the Twitter user wrote.

“The other okada riders (that were of the same tribe) came out and tried to avenge their “brother”. To cut a long story short, they were beaten to a pulp, and the sound engineer lost his life right there.

“As if that was not enough, the sound engineer was burnt right there on the road. To make matters worse, the saxophonist that was to play for the night heard about what was happening while the fight just ensued, and he went to try to settle, not having a full grasp of what was. Going on.“

“On getting there, he was also beaten to a pulp. The saxophonist (Frank) and the keyboardist (Philip) had to be taken to the emergency unit of the hospital where they were later admitted.”

The association, which represents the interests of performing live bands in Nigeria, also said it is currently reviewing the alleged rejection of late Mr Sunday and his two injured colleagues when they sought refuge under duress in the Beer Barn club premises.

“We would not hesitate to declare an industry-wide boycott of their facility if found complicit,” it said.