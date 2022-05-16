The Managing Director, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC), Abbas Masanawa, has resigned his appointment to pursue his gubernatorial ambition.

He said the resignation was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all those seeking elective offices must resign on or before May 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Masanawa, who is one of the governorship aspirants of Katsina State, has bought and submitted the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

Mr Buhari had, through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, directed all ministers and political appointees contesting for various elective positions to resign their appointments on or before May 16.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday, Mr Masanawa said he had adhered to the president’s directive, saying he submitted his resignation letter through the Office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said: “Absolutely, I have abided completely with the presidential directive. And I’ve resigned my appointment as the managing director, and chief executive of Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting.

”I sent in my resignation through the chairman of the board, who also happens to be the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Asked if he had personally informed Mr Buhari of his intentions, he said: “Yes through my immediate boss, who is the governor of the central bank of Nigeria.

”The governor of the central bank is the chairman of the board of Nigeria security, printing and minting.”

Mr Masanawa, who was screened by the All Progressives Congress Governorship Committee on Saturday, expressed the hope that he would emerge victorious in the APC governorship verification exercise and the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking on his achievements at Mint, Mr Masanawa said he met a moribund company that was almost dead but was able to achieve the three mandates of Mr Buhari 100 per cent, including attainment of zero importation of the country’s currencies.

“Our mandate was to see how we can reposition Mint towards four key mandates. Number one, to enhance profit generation. The company was making heavy losses before we took over.

”Second, enhance the production capacity of Nigeria security, printing and minting because when we took over more than 50 per cent of Nigerian currency was printed outside the shores of Nigeria.

”And our core mandate was to ensure we achieve zero importation of currency, that is printing our currency in Nigeria.

”Thirdly, to enhance the welfare of our staff, because human capital is the most important asset in any organisation. So if the people are not happy, they cannot give you their best.

”So these were the core mandates that we were given. And without being immodest, we have almost 100 per cent achieved all those mandates.

”As I’m talking, I can beat my chest and say 100 per cent of Nigeria’s currency is being handled by Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting. That is the first time since 2014.”

Meanwhile, Mr Buhari met behind closed doors with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

When accosted by State House correspondents, Mr Masari declined to comment on the outcome of his meeting with the president.

(NAN)