Towards building mutually beneficial relationships with the media, officials of Caleb University, a Lagos-based private university, recently visited the Lagos office of PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria’s leading investigative media house.

Represented by the university’s director of brand, partnership and linkages, and a consultant on media and public relations, Abimbola Olulesi and Wale Adekoya, respectively, the institution commended the newspaper for what it described as its forthrightness and commitment to nation-building.

The visitors were received by the newspaper’s Lagos and South-west bureau chief, Ben Ezeamalu; head of the development desk, Mojeed Alabi, and the head of the northern desk, Nicholas Ibekwe.

Partnership

Speaking during the visit, Mr Olulesi reiterated the significance of media partnership with academic institutions.

He said apart from granting the latter visibility, “the media can also serve the purpose of providing checks and balances for the institutions.”

He added that the town and gown relationship can attain the desired objectives when the media also plays the role of collaboration through training and mentorship.

Mr Olulesi also said the university has introduced a policy of offering journalists seeking admission into the institution a 60 per cent discount from the required fee.

He said: “We cannot do much at our end. Whatever progress we have made so far, the media has been a part of it and we believe that if we have a working relationship with an organisation like PREMIUM TIMES, it will benefit us the more.

“We believe there are many areas we can collaborate and these include mentorship and training opportunities for our students. There is a need for those in the fields to share experiences with the classrooms. Our research outputs and scholarships can also be shared with the media for review and criticism. There are many more opportunities we can tap from.”

On his part, Mr Adekoya commended the newspaper for welcoming the team despite the short notice and pledged the commitment of the university to the three mandates of ivory towers which he said include teaching, research and community service.

“Interestingly, the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Nosa Owens-Ibie is a mass communications specialist and a lover of the media. The university seeks collaboration with the media because we understand how much the nation can benefit from it,” Mr Adekoya said.

Response

In his response, Mr Ezeamalu thanked the university for finding the newspaper worthy of the hand of fellowship and pledged the company’s commitment to building a new media landscape in the country.

Mr Ezeamalu said good partnerships with academic institutions such as Caleb University will also ensure sharing of industry experience with the classrooms and the exchange of knowledge between the schools and the media practitioners.

He said the uniqueness of PREMIUM TIMES is in its desire to endorse innovations without losing its focus on seeking accountability and protecting human rights.

“PREMIUM TIMES stands for accountability in private and public places, and partnerships with institutions such as universities can only help to engineer this principle and ideal. Therefore, we welcome your hand of fellowship,” Mr Ezeamalu said.

Mr Alabi said the newspaper makes education the core of the tripod of health, education and gender, upon which the development desk stands.

He added that though the newspaper has a slim newsroom, it does not lose focus of its responsibility to advocate quality and affordable education at all levels.

“Every minute, PREMIUM TIMES is inundated with materials from various sources but we prioritise based on the possible impacts on humanity,” Mr Alabi said.

He added that the company relies on support from the public and particularly subscribers to its membership model, but noted that the company is also not opposed to advertisement from individuals, public institutions and corporate organisations.