The Kano State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service said it has arrested an official of the service who shot and killed a vendor on Monday over cigarette.

The command’s spokesperson, Misbahu Lawan, in a statement, said the incident happened on Monday within the vicinity of Goron Dutse Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kano.

Mr Lawan, however, described the incident as an accidental discharge.

Apart from the vendor who was killed, another person was injured in the shooting.

“The officer involved, on the order of the state Controller of Correctional Service, was immediately arrested and a panel set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.

“While expressing his condolences to the family members of the deceased, the Controller prayed to God Almighty for the repose of the soul of the departed and speedy recovery of the injured.

“He assures that the case will be duly investigated and appropriate action taken according to the provisions of the law stating that the Service maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of recklessness,” Mr Lawan said in a statement.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident but said the police were still trying to ascertain the identity of the slain trader.

Witnesses earlier told the Daily Trust newspaper that there was an argument between the officer and the trader after the trader refused to sell cigarette to the officer.

“We can’t really say, but, it seemed like the officer was owing the trader and this time around, he refused to sell to him which triggered his response as he suddenly shot him,” a witness said.

It was gathered that the bullet that was fired at the trader went through his stomach and hit another person on his leg.

The victims were thereafter rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano where the trader was confirmed dead.