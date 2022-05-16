For her dedication, resilience and commitment to teaching and school administration, a public school teacher and principal, Community Junior Secondary School, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Agnes Elusakin, was among some Nigerians recently honoured with Nigeria’s National Productivity Order of Merit Award 2022.

The state’s commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, a professor, also made the list, for his roles in the country’s efforts to stem the dangerous spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The award was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 19th National productivity Day (NPD) held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

According to the organisers, the award is designed to stimulate productivity consciousness, and reward innovation, dedication, and hard work.

State award

In 2021, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu awarded Mrs Elusakin and another teacher, Pius Ikuseyidunmi, two and three-bedroom apartments respectively, for emerging year 2019 outstanding teacher and best school administrator, respectively in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, added that Mr Sanwo-Olu-led administration has been deliberate and purposeful through the annual teachers’ merit award, by appreciating and celebrating teachers’ efforts in raising the younger generation of Nigerians.

She said the governor rewarded teachers and school administrators across various categories with 13 cars in 2021, adding that the process for the 2022 edition is almost concluded.

She reiterated that the administration will not relent in its commitment toward the provision of quality education as well as regular training, capacity building, and welfare of teachers so that they can be equipped with the requisite skills for optimal performance in line with international best practices.

Commendation

Speaking on the feat, Mrs Adefisayo said Mrs Elusakin has done the state proud by setting a standard at the national level.

She described her as a committed, resilient, and dedicated teacher “whose significant contributions to the success of students under her tutelage remain indelible.”

In a statement issued by the ministry and signed by the assistant director, public affairs unit, Ganiu Lawal, the awardee thanked the Nigerian government for recognising her contributions and recommending her for the national award.

She also commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for “having teachers at his heart and providing them with an enabling environment to be the best.”

Impact of Lagos government

Speaking further, the education commissioner attributed the feat to the education transformation agenda of Mr Sanwo-Olu, which she noted has been “backed with massive investment in capacity building and welfare of teachers in the state”.

“The governor’s intervention has empowered teachers in the state with consequent enhancement of quality education delivery to the students,” she said.

She commended Mrs Elusakin and several other teachers in her category for their dedication, diligence, and for contributing their quota to improving the standard of education in the state.

According to the Commissioner, the performance of the state’s students at the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which she put at 79 per cent pass rate, “is an indication that the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu can be adjudged successful in raising the standard of education in the state.’’

Caption: Mrs Elusakin (left) and the tutor-general/permanent secretary of education district 2, Anike Adekanye.