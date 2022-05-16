A group of aspirants for the House of Assembly in Ebonyi State has petitioned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, over the alleged refusal of the party to screen them.

Chukwuoji Igodo, the leader of the group, said at a press briefing on Sunday in Abakaliki that the APC screening committee had deliberately refused to screen at least 25 of them.

Mr Igodo said he and other aspirants have tried, without success, to get the Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi, Stanley Okoro-Emegha to intervene in the matter.

He accused the leadership of the party in the state of plotting to deny some members the opportunity to take part in the 2023 general elections.

The aggrieved aspirants said they resorted to buying the nomination and expression of interest forms for the House of Assembly at the APC national secretariat, Abuja, after the state chapter of the party refused to sell the forms to them.

“We presented ourselves for the screening on Saturday but nobody from the screening committee attended to us nor addressed us,” Mr Igodo said.

“Till now we have not been screened and nobody is telling us anything.”

The party was not fair to them, he said. “It’s a great betrayal to some of us who have been protecting and promoting the (APC) government (in the state),” he added.

Mr Igodo and his fellow aspirants appealed to the APC national leadership to intervene, by sending a special screening panel to screen them, including sending another special panel for the local government congresses that will soon hold.

The aspirants condemned the “outrageous” fees demanded for the screening of aspirants in the state.

“We are told that we have to pay N200, 000 as internally generated revenue; N200, 000 for local government clearance and N500, 000 for state clearance. This is aside the N2 million the party charges for her form,” Mr Igodo said.

“These fees are not part of the checklists the party gave to us at the purchase of our forms, the national leadership should look into what is happening in Ebonyi.”

Party’s response

The APC chairman in Ebonyi, Okoro-Emegha, in his reaction to the allegations, said the screening had not started because the screening committee was yet to be inaugurated by the national secretariat.

He said the APC believes in equity, fairness and justice, and, therefore, would not deny genuine aspirants the opportunity to be screened.

“Instead of creating problems and causing disunity in the party, they should become agents of unity and work to make our party achieve victory in 2023.

“No aspirant who is qualified to be screened will be left out,” he said.

(NAN)