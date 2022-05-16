An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday discharged and acquitted a man, Sunday Akpan, accused of raping his 10-year-old step-daughter.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Abiola Soladoye, held that the prosecution did not call the vital witness (survivor) that was alleged to have been raped.

The judge said: “the essential elements of defilement were not put in place as the prosecution did not call the vital witness who is the victim alleged to have been defiled.

“It is the duty of the prosecution to call admissible witnesses against the defendant.

“Ample opportunities were given to the prosecution to bring more witnesses to court but all to no avail. The court can not wait forever.

“The court is only interested in the testimony of quality witnesses. I wish to say that the case has been a colossal waste of time.

“The defendant is hereby discharged and found not committing the crime,”

The prosecution, made up of Olusola Shoneye, Olufunke Adegoke and Abimbola Abolade, said the convict committed the offence on December 8, 2018, at 2 p.m. in Thomas Estate in Ajah.

The prosecution alleged the defendant raped his 10-year-old step-daughter.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

