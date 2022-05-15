The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, Kemi Elebute-Halle, has said the defection of her running mate, Sunday Afuye, to the All Progressives Congress is illegal.

She said the defection negates the dictates of the Electoral Act, and as such, is null and void.

Mrs Elebute-Halle said ADP’s popularity was the reason some major political parties in the state were making moves to cause confusion within it by planting moles in the party.

Mr Afuye had, on Thursday, dumped the ADP, where he was the deputy governorship candidate, for the APC.

He left with several ADP supporters and was received by the top brass of the ruling party in Ado Ekiti.

Mr Afuye had accused Mrs Elebute-Halle of undemocratic tendencies and that she lacked the wherewithal to be governor of Ekiti State.

He had also stated that the female candidate was running a solo show at the ADP since she emerged as the candidate.

He noted that his defection to the APC was informed by his belief that the Biodun Oyebanji administration would fulfil the aspirations of the Ekiti people.

The frosty relationship between the two flag bearers came to light about a week ago, with Mr Afuye threatening he would quit the party and the race.

But officials of the party did not take him seriously until he announced his exit.

‘Quit, not resigned’

Mrs Elebute-Halle told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Sunday that Mr Afuye’s defection to the APC was mere speculation, which was not known to the members and leadership of the party.

“Up till now, it is a speculation. My deputy governorship candidate is yet to formally leave the party,” she said.

“He only quit the party but not resigned. We are yet to be informed about this.

“Whatever he has done, it is deemed to be done under duress and for political reason. Those who pushed him into it failed to recognise the fact that, the moment one is enlisted in the INEC published list, there is no going back.

“Afuye still remains deputy governorship candidate of the party until the electoral act decides otherwise. I hope he will trace his steps back to ADP.

” If he really wants to leave, he must follow the process as dictated by the electoral law. I am sure APC is aware of this.

“So, if it is not politically expedient and permissible, he will not go scot free, if not the status quo remains.”

Mrs Elebute-Halle further noted that people believed women should now occupy the position of the governor after the creation of Ekiti State 24 years ago, adding they there was no stopping her, no matter the propaganda.

She said APC leaders had approached her to join them, while others chad accused her of working for the SDP.

But she said she had invested so much time and resources in the current race, and there was no reason for her to sell out.

“I will never betray the confidence my teeming supporters’ repose in me, she said. “even if I will be the only one to vote for myself on the day of the election.”

On the claim by Mr Afuye that he left ADP to APC with 20,000 supporters, she said: “Afuye brought only himself to ADP and left only with himself. He never brought anybody to the party and nobody went with him.”

Mrs Elebute-Halle is one of the two female candidates vying to be governor of Ekiti come June 18, this year.

There are other 14 other male candidates, including Biodun Oyebanji of the APC; Bisi Kolawole of the PDP and Segun Oni of the SDP.