Kano State House of Assembly has postponed its resumption earlier scheduled for May 16 by three weeks.

This was contained in a statement in Kano, on Sunday by Uba Abdullahi, the director of press of the Assembly.

According to Mr Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, announced the postponement via a statement.

Mr Ibrahim-Chidari said the House was now expected to resume plenary and normal legislative activities on June 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria, however, reports that no reason was indicated for the decision.

(NAN)