The Akwa Ibom State Government has denied a report on social media that Governor Udom Emmanuel has prevented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates in the state from meeting with former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar, a PDP presidential aspirant, is expected in Akwa Ibom on Monday for the continuation of his consultation ahead of the PDP presidential primary.

The Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr Emmanuel, is a fellow PDP presidential aspirant.

Reports circulating on social media, especially Facebook and WhatsApp, claimed Mr Emmanuel has barred the party delegates in Akwa Ibom from meeting with Mr Abubakar.

The Akwa Ibom State Government has described the claims as false.

“The said news is totally incompatible with the known accommodating disposition of the Governor,” the Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom, Ini Ememobong said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ememobong said other presidential aspirants have visited without having “hitches”, and therefore the visit of the former vice president would not be any different.

He said Mr Emmanuel has been in “communication and contact” with fellow PDP presidential aspirants, including Mr Abubakar, and that the former vice president had informed the governor he would visit the state on May 16 to meet with delegates and thereafter meet with him (Emmanuel).

Governor Emmanuel “unhesitatingly accepted” Mr Abubakar’s proposal for the visit, Mr Ememobong said.

“It is, therefore, pure mischief for anyone to insinuate that the Governor is preventing Alhaji Abubakar from seeing delegates,” Mr Ememobong added.

The commissioner asked members of the public to disregard the report on social media, especially since it did not come from any of Mr Abubakar’s verified social media accounts.

“We urge the entire public to discountenance the fake news and treat it as an act of mischief of the highest order. Our delegates and team are waiting to receive the aspirant on the agreed date and time,” he added.