A middle-aged man, Debo Guntoye, a suspected staffer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), survived electrocution while connecting some houses to the pole in the quarters along General Hospital road in Badagry.

Benjamin Akappo, a résident of the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that Mr Guntoye arrived with a ladder around 8:00 a.m. to reconnect some houses in the area.

According to him, the man was on top of the pole when they restored electricity to the area.

“He was immediately affected and was shaking on top of the pole.

“The people around the area quickly clamped the ladder when the supply was off and brought him down from the pole.

“When they observed that he was unconscious with bruises all over his body, they quickly rushed him to General Hospital in Badagry for treatment,” he said.

NAN correspondent, who monitored the situation, reported that Mr Guntoye was admitted into the emergency unit of the hospital where he is responding to treatment.

(NAN)