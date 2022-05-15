Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday said he would end banditry in six months, if elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Mr Wike, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the declaration in a press statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, his special adviser on media, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at a meeting with party delegates from Ogun State at Abeokuta, he vowed to stamp out banditry in the first six months of his presidency.

Mr Wike was accompanied to Ogun by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, his PDP counterpart in the Southwest.

He assured that his administration would provide the logistics and gadgets necessary for security agencies to expeditiously end banditry in the country if elected president.

Mr Wike said he would prioritise the protection of lives and property of every Nigerian.

The governor reiterated that he remained committed to the ideals of the PDP and would never leave it for another political party under any circumstance.

In his remarks, Mr Makinde was quoted as urging the PDP delegates to support Mr Wike to actualise his presidential aspiration.

Mr Makinde expressed optimism that Governor Wike would win PDP’s ticket and subsequently the 2023 presidential election.

