Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has pledged to run a government where no region or demographic will be left out if he wins the 2023 presidential race.

Mr Mohammed, an aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this at a meeting with party delegates in Abuja and Anambra on Thursday and Friday respectively.

His meeting with the delegates in Anambra State was attended in by PDP members from Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The Bauchi governor, in a statement signed by his presidential campaign Director General, Udenta Udenta, urged the delegates to give their support to him in his quest to renovate Nigeria with knowledge-based solutions.

“We are delighted by the enthusiasm and cooperation expressed by the delegates of FCT, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi,” the statement read.

“It’s incredible how the delegates effortlessly connect with Sen Bala Mohammed’s powerful message of hope and national recovery with each region and group contributing their quota to that effort.

Sen Bala Mohammed’s presidential campaign is an unstoppable movement no doubt about it.”

In April, Mr Mohammed and a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, were controversially shortlisted by Northern Elders Forum as their consensus candidates ahead of the May 28 PDP presidential primary.

PREMIUM TIMES, in an exclusive report, disclosed the behind the curtain move by the Bauchi governor to retain his seat in the state even if he fails in his presidential bid.

Mr Mohammed was reported to have secretly obtained the PDP’s governorship nomination form to participate in his state’s governorship primary, a development Mr Udenta denied as rumour.

Mr Udenta, however, after the recent meeting of Mr Mohammed with the delegates, expressed confidence that the governor will win the PDP ticket.

“They should give their support to a visionary leader who is fully prepared for national sacrifice, who is tried and trusted and whose compelling life journey and exposure as a journalist, civil servant, senator, minister and governor has equipped him with the skills set to tackle the myriad of frightening problems this clueless APC administration has bequeathed to the nation.

“Under the watch of a Bala Mohammed presidency, he will leverage on the nationalistic instincts inherent in Nigerian citizens to drive national development both from the individual and from the community in a vertical and horizontal manner.

“And we are confident Sen Bala Mohammed will get their support”, he said.

With the PDP recent decision to shun its rotational arrangement and throw the ticket open, the Bauchi governor, barring any last minute changes, will lock horns with 14 other aspirants.

They include former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; ex-Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and host of other aspirants.