The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has promised to prioritise the eradication of insurgency and banditry, if elected president in 2023.

Mr Fayemi made this promise on Friday while meeting with delegates in the insurgency-ravaged Borno State, North-east Nigeria.

In a statement released by Femi Ige, on behalf of the campaign organisation, Mr Fayemi said he has the template to address the insecurity ravaging the country.

Mr Fayemi, who is the Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum, is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While speaking to the delegates from Borno, which has experienced terrorism for over a decade, Mr Fayemi said he has academic qualifications to proffer the right solution to the insurgency in the North-east and banditry in the North-west.

He promised to build on the legacies of the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will build on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari and urgently address the identified gaps. Security will top my agenda as a security expert. I have a Ph.D in War studies and I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo.I was deeply involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

“We have a template that we’ll use in bringing peace to our people, so that we can farm in peace, school in peace and live in peace. If I can do it outside why not for the country that has given me everything?”

Responding, the Borno State APC Chairman Ali Dalori, promised to deliver the state for the Ekiti State Governor.

In Yobe, the campaign entourage was received by the Yobe State Deputy Governor, Idi Gubana, and according to the statement, the state will back Mr Fayemi’s aspiration.

Mr Fayemi also spoke to journalists on the issue of zoning.

Although the APC is yet to take a decision on zoning, there is a strong clamour for the presidency to be zoned to the south, after the eight years of Mr Buhari, who is from Katsina State in the North.

The Ekiti State governor argued that in a multicultural society, zoning of power is important, however, it should be democratic and based on merit.

“Nigeria is a diverse country and there are diverse competencies. There are competent people across the country but in a multi-cultural, multi-dimensional and multi-religious society, you also need zoning to build trust and confidence,” he said.