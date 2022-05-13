The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is worried about multiple registrations of voters across the country.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Yobe State, Rifkatu Duku, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent on the update of voters registration in Yobe State, said one of the biggest challenges the commission is faced with is voters engaging in multiple registrations.

She said the commission is not embarking on new registration and therefore does not encourage people who already have voter cards to register.

She said such an action would amount to double registration and could lead to the disenfranchisement of those who do.

Mrs Duku, who could not immediately disclose the exact number of unclaimed PVCs, said: “a huge number of cards are yet to be collected.

“This is another big problem for us to handle alone. We are going to engage the media and civil society organizations to sensitize the people on the need to claim their cards”.

She said the commission is working hard to curb voters’ apathy.

“INEC usually does their budget based on the projection of voters. In Yobe State for instance, in the last election, we had about 1.3 million voters and that is the figure we have to consider first for the projection of our materials. Now in the event where such projection is based on voters cards or the number of registered voters which is always the case, you can imagine the loss that the commission will incur if the cards are not collected”, Mrs Duku said.

She added that the commission will be closing her portal for registration for new members on 30th June this year, while calling on people to make the best use of the remaining time.