Barely four weeks to the governorship election in Ekiti, the deputy governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the state, ldowu Afuye, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Afuye, in a statement issued on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, said his decision to go back to APC was due to what he called a lack of internal democracy in his former party.

He also added that he needed to move out of the party to safeguard his political career.

“The decision to return to my base is because I have critically examined the platform on which I can contribute my quota to the development of my dear state and where the interest of my numerous supporters can be protected,” he said.

Mr Afuye had earlier threatened to quit the ADP over the alleged disregard for party structure by the flag bearer, Kemi Elebute-Halle.

But Sunday Orire, Mrs Elebute-Halle’s campaign manager, described the statement as “a mere threat.“

‘Robust ideology’

Mr Afuye said another reason he is joining the APC is the “robust ideology” of the party’s governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

“I must state unequivocally that Oyebanji knows the nitty-gritty of governance in Ekiti. He was the secretary of the state creation committee, even at a tender age,” he said.

“He was also once a Chief of Staff and later, Secretary to the State Government. So I made bold to say that he remains the most qualified candidate for the governorship at this time.”

Mr Afuye said he was moving into APC with over 20,000 supporters, drawn from across all the 16 local government areas of the state.

He assured the APC governorship candidate of an aggressive mobilisation of all his structures and contacts for victory in the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Receiving Mr Afuye on behalf of BAO Campaign Organisation, Akin Fasae urged him to live by his words.

