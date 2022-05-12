Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has nominated five persons as commissioners into his cabinet.

Their names have been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for screening on Thursday (today).

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Leo Ekene Oketa, made this known in a statement in Abakaliki on Thursday.

“Engr David Nweze Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State, has forwarded to Ebonyi State House of Assembly, his list of nominees for appointment as Commissioners”.

“The nominees are Mathias Adum, Celestine Nwali, Romanus Nwasum, Chris Uchaji, and Beatrice Eze”, the statement said

Mr Oketa also announced the nomination of seven other persons as Coordinators of some Development Centres in the state.

Development Centres constitute the fourth tier of government in the state. They were created by the administration of former Governor Sam Egwu.

They nominees are Justice Ogbonnaya (Akaeze DC), Peter Uduma (Ubeyi DC),

Sunday Agwu (Ishielu DC) Felix Ogbu Aniocha (Onicha DC), Chukwudi Pascal Obia (Izizi DC), Oliver Mbam (Omenyi DC) and Agbo Eucharia (Ngbo Central DC).

Mr Oketa said all the nominees had been invited to appear before the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation by 11am.

“The nominees are to submit their curriculum vitae, photocopies of their relevant credentials and tax clearance certificates with evidence of payments of their property taxes, in 31 file copies, to the office of the Clerk of the House not later than 9am, Thursday, May 12, 2022,” he added.

Politics of the appointments

Although, the appointments may seem to be the governor’s move to fill some vacant positions, investigations however showed that it may not be the only reason.

Three of the Commissioners nominees- Messrs Adum, Nwali, Nwasum – were commissioners under the immediate past administration of Martin Elechi. Mr Umahi served as deputy governor in that administration.

They left the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) and joined the All Progressive Party(APC) around the time Mr Umahi became governor in 2015.

Mr Umahi, then in PDP, had fallen out with Mr Elechi and his supporters, including the trio during the 2015 elections as the former governor, opposed his (Umahi) ambition to succeed him.

All that changed in 2020 when Mr Umahi left the PDP and joined the APC and began mending fences with Mr Elechi.

However, a major division soon occured in the APC this year following Mr Umahi’s endorsement of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as his successor in 2023.

The governor also endorsed his commissioners, family members and followers who moved with him to the APC from the PDP, for National and State Assembly positions.

This caused uproar among the old members of the APC who petitioned the national leadership of the party against the governor. They accused him of sidelining the old APC members who had kept the party afloat in the state for years before he joined.

Mr Umahi’s defence that one of the founding APC members and former State Chairman, Eze Nwachukwu, was among those endorsed for National Assembly position was not enough to convince the national leadership nor assuage the anger by the old APC members in the state.

The nomination and imminent appointment of the three old APC members as commissioners is seen as further steps by the governor to mend fences with the old APC members in the State.

All the appointments are also seen as a way to strengthen the APC in some parts of the state where the party seems to be weak, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.