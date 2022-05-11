Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State had said his ambition to fly the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the 2023 presidential election is not do-or-die.

Mr Fayemi, also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), stated this in an interview with journalists in Gombe State, after a consultative meeting with party delegates in the state, ahead of the APC primaries.

He said the party’s interest in the forthcoming primaries was paramount to him and that he would not work against such interest, even if his ambition was not realised.

Mr Fayemi said his belief about the primaries was for party members to choose a leader that would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, build on his gains and address the gaps that Nigerians had identified.

He said: “I am a foundation member of APC and there is nothing, including even if I am not the choice of the party for the presidential election, that will make me subvert its overall interest.”

He said that APC’s search for the presidential candidate that would succeed Mr Buhari was about good governance and the overall interest of Nigerians.

Mr Fayemi stated that the presidential primary was not a competition, but “about competing visions and I hope my vision will be the successful one that our party members will rally round, as it is not a do-or-die.”

He said the primaries were about the progress and development of the people, fundamental response to the challenges of Nigerians and consolidating on the gains of the party.

The presidential aspirant said he was in the state to engage with party members, adding: “they have expressed what Gombe needs as a state.”

He expressed optimism that he would receive “special favours” from Gombe delegates, having presented his credentials to them.

“I am in the state to justify my candidacy. The contest is about competing visions.

“We are to present our visions to the people; the visions will be scrutinised and then a conclusion will be reached by members of the party,” he said.

During a consultative stakeholders’ meeting with the Gombe delegates, Mr Fayemi said he would ensure prosperity, security and build a better Nigeria if he becomes president.

He said he would “perform to the excitement of Nigerians if emerged the presidential candidate of the party, and subsequently elected, the president of the country.”

He said: “I have the experience, knowledge and the national and international networks to make fundamental difference and pull Nigerians out of poverty.”

He said his inclusion in the presidential race was for Nigeria to prosper, to be more secured and for the future of children to be guaranteed.

The presidential hopeful said he would respond to the challenges of the ordinary Nigerian, by addressing the challenge of insecurity.

Mr Fayemi said his approach towards addressing the security challenges would be to increase manpower of the security agencies in the country, and also improve intelligence gathering leveraging on technologies.

He said his perception of leadership was service to humanity not a title, hence, “he would work for the good of the country”

The aspirant said his meeting with the delegates was to earn their trust and confidence, while gathering views and opinions of how best to serve the country if elected president.

Mr Fayemi, who appealed to the delegates to vote for him during the primaries, assured that, “ you will not have any cause to regret choosing me as a candidate of our party to be the next president.”

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State said Mr Fayemi had garnered enough experience and energy to be the next president of the country.

Mr Yahaya said the delegates had enough reasons to stand by Mr Fayemi and ensure that he clinched the party’s presidential ticket.

“He has the knowledge, experience, energy, dexterity and capacity; so I believe Dr Kayode Fayemi is eminently qualified,” he said.

(NAN)