The police in Lagos have arrested one Bamidele Taiwo, 30, for illegal possession of firearms.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Wednesday that while the suspect was arrested, his accomplices fled.

The police said Mr Bamidele was arrested during a “routine stop-and-search at an entry point between Lagos and Ogun States in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.”

“Two other suspects who were with Bamidele on the same motorcycle took to their heels immediately when the police discovered the Chinese-made pistol in their bag.

“While efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects, Bamidele and the exhibit have been transferred to the State Headquarters for further investigations.”

Similarly, on Tuesday, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested two motorcycle robbers and recovered a motorcycle in Park View Estate, Ikoyi.

“The suspects, Ayo Taiwo ‘m’ aged 25, Jude Prince Ovat, ‘m’ aged 21 and Daniel Chibuike, ‘m’ who is still at large, were arrested at about 2300hrs after they dispossessed a motorcycle rider of his motorcycle,” the police said.

The suspects confessed to having sold several motorcycles for N150,000 each.