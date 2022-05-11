Gboluga Mosugu, a retired army colonel, has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the presidency of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Mr Mosugu, who submitted the forms to the party’s National Secretary Babatunde Alli, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said the idea for him to lead the country was one “I take very seriously.”

“That is why I after I got the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, I could I have changed my mind that I don’t want to go further. But there is no fear on my mind for the challenge ahead.

“This is because challenges are meant to be faced and conquered. I’m in it for the long run.

“The opponents that we will be facing during the primary are all worthy. I will do everything I can to get the nomination of the party as its flag-bearer.”

Mr Mosugu described the PRP as the most competent party in the country, calling on Nigerians to give their mandate to it in 2023.

Speaking, a retired major general, Anthony Ajemba, said he had known Mr Mosugu for over 50 years. “We met in 1973 as young-boy soldiers at Nigeria Military School, Zaria.”

He described the aspirant as a detribalised Nigerian, saying that if given the opportunity, Mr Mosugu would take the country to greater heights.

“We have come to give him our support. He can deliver this nation. This journey that he has started, by the grace of God, he will end well,” Mr Ajemba said.

The national secretary of the party said the PRP had maintained its ideology as a people-centred party and a movement to defend the defenceless.

Mr Mosugu will have to contend for the PRP presidential ticket with some other aspirants including Kola Abiola son of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, Moshood Abiola, and Patience Key.

(NAN)