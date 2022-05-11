An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ita Enang, has criticised Governor Udom Emmanuel over the lack of infrastructure in public schools in Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Enang, who is Mr Buhari’s adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, specifically accused Mr Emmanuel’s administration of failing to provide writing desks for many pupils and students in public schools in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Enang is a governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom under the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is an opposition party in the state.

He said children have been forced to sit on bare floors to learn.

The presidential aide said this on Arise News TV on Sunday, while unveiling his manifesto for the 2023 election.

He vowed to change the situation in public schools in Akwa Ibom if he is elected governor.

He promised to make enrolment in public school “very enticing”.

“I will work closely with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) so that whatever they ought to help, I will attract and get the education at that level very attractive and create infrastructure in those schools,” Mr Enang said.

The Akwa Ibom State Government offers free and compulsory education in public primary and junior secondary schools in the state, but public education in the state has been plagued by decay in infrastructure and a lack of teaching and learning materials.

‘Emmanuel my campaign manager’

Mr Enang promised to declare a state of emergency for youth development in the state.

He said he would fight drug abuse, which he described as cancer against youth development.

He did not, however, mention the strategies he would deploy to fight against drug abuse.

“When you compare the performance of the Udom-led administration and the way he had swallowed up the (PDP) party and the resistance of the members of his party against his dictatorship, you will agree that I have a new campaign manager and the new campaign manager for my campaign – the jubilee campaign that is rescuing the people of Akwa Ibom from captivity – is Governor Emmanuel,” Mr Enang said.

Mr Enang said residents in Akwa Ibom were tired of Mr Emmanuel’s administration, and that they are “crying” for a change.