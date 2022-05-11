Former Governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for president.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu and his counterpart from Osun, Gboyega Oyetola submitted the forms on behalf of Mr Tinubu.

Last month, a group procured the N100 million forms for the former governor, who was then performing the lesser Hajj in Mecca.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke, led the groups that procured the forms last month.

Mr Faleke was later rewarded with an automatic ticket to re-contest Ikeja Federal Constituency, after purchasing the N100 million for Mr Tinubu.

The lawmaker announced the automatic ticket on his Twitter page some days ago.

“He (Tinubu) asked me how many people have collected forms in the constituency and I told him. Little did I know he was going to announce an automatic ticket for me today. I want to thank all my supporters who have done so much and prepared for the primaries.

The 70-year-old Mr Tinubu, who is allegedly facing a health challenge, will also battle some close allies for the APC ticket at the party’s primary election scheduled for later in the month.

Some of them are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, also submitted his form.



Mr Abiodun is seeking a second term in office.