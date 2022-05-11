The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has given reason for the absence of its representatives during the presentation of the University Peculiar Payroll and Payment System (U3PS) by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how NITDA’S representatives were absent at Tuesday’s meeting between JAC and the minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Andrew Adejo, had told the gathering that an invitation was sent to NITDA ahead of the meeting. He said he was not aware of the reason the agency was not represented at the meeting.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the agency, Hadiza Umar, told PREMIUM TIMES, upon inquiry, that she was not aware of the meeting but pledged to find out the correct position.

She, however, could not get her response across to our reporter on Tuesday as promised.

NITDA is the government agency that has the responsibility of “creating a framework for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation and regulation of information technology practices in Nigeria.”

It is expected to subject the new application to rigorous tests before it could be approved for deployment.

Agency responds

On Wednesday, Mrs Umar, who reached out to our reporter in a terse message, confirmed that the agency received the invitation for the meeting. She, however, said the invitation was received late, and as a result, the agency’s representatives couldn’t make the meeting.

In her, response Mrs Umar said: “I was just informed that indeed the invitation was sent to us but it was not received on time to enable NITDA to effectively participate. As a result, we could not attend.

“Moreover, even if we were able to attend, we would have been attending as observers. The solution would have to be officially submitted for it to be subjected to test.”

The minister of education had during Tuesday’s presentation said U3PS will be subjected to tests by NITDA.

NITDA is still carrying out tests on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU’s) University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

It has been at loggerheads with ASUU over the non-certification and approval of UTAS.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.