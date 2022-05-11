A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, who withdrew from the party’s presidential primary, said he did so because the party has turned its primary election into a business venture.

Mr Garba, who said he has raised more than N80 million from his supporters to purchase the form, described the N100 million fee placed on the party’s nomination form as “outrageous.”

“I see this (fee) as an outrageous and unnecessary way of getting money for the party. They have turned it into a business venture and it’s unacceptable. They don’t consider your capacity or what you’ve done for the development of the party.

“I’ve consulted widely, and I’ll not be consulting because I’ll not get money from well-wishers and still go-ahead to purchase forms at such an outrageous fee. I’m against financialising the political space in the country because I want us as the youth not to set a bad precedent that will make it difficult for the youth and the poor candidates to contest in an election,” he told BBC Hausa.

The ruling APC sells its presidential nomination forms for N100 million to aspirants.

So far, about 21 persons have either indicated an interest in participating in the party’s primary or have bought the form.

Mr Garba said he got over N81,750,000 million Naira from private individuals and N1,457,794 from online well-wishers. He said he would refund the money to those who donated.

“I want to request those who donated online and who require a refund send an email with evidence of payment on the attached document to assure you of a complete refund upon request,” he said.

Mr Adamu, who also indicated an interest in contesting the presidential election in 2019 but pulled out from the contest to support President Muhammed Buhari, also accused the party of planning to prevail on some candidates to withdraw by providing a Letter of Voluntary Withdrawal on page 18 of the nomination form.

Mr Adamu had on the 18 of April taken to Twitter to announce his decision to contest for the presidency under the APC.

In his mission statement, Mr Adamu promised to make the Central Bank of Nigeria independent and ensure deregulation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

“For meaningful, inclusive growth and development to be achieved, the Nigerian state must guarantee the total and genuine independence of the Central Bank and the deregulation, privatization, and listing of the NNPC on global stock exchange markets.

“These two moves can by themselves galvanize the Nigerian economy as they would give foreign investors confidence to invest in our economy and of course, make more funds available to bridge our huge infrastructural deficit, which is almost $1.5 Trillion in value,” he tweeted.