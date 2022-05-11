The Attorney General of the Federation, has submitted his governorship nomination form for Kebbi State governorship race.

Mr Malami submitted the N50 million nomination form at the International Conference Centre on Wednesday.

His submission came some hours after the Court of Appeal ruled on the controversial section 84(12) of the electoral act.

The section provides that “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

The Appeal Court, headed by Hamma Akawu Barka, had struck out the suit filed by Nduka Edede, a member of the Action Alliance (AA).

However, the court held that the provision is unconstitutional because it violates section 42 (1)(a) of the constitution and denied a class of Nigerian citizens their right to participate in elections.

Meanwhile, Popular cleric and Senior pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, Tunde Bakare, also submitted his nomination form.

Mr Bakare is one of the 27 presidential aspirants that have bought the presidential forms of the ruling party.

In addition, Umar Bago, a member of the House of Representatives from Niger State, also submitted his governorship nomination form.

Mr Bago, who represents Chanchaga Federal Constituency in Niger State, contested for the House Speaker in 2019 but lost to Femi Gbajabiamila.

He is seeking to succeed Governor Sani Bello.

Barring any last-minute adjustment, the submission of nomination forms closes today.