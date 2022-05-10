The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has submitted his nomination form to re-contest for a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Sanwo-Olu submitted the form on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The APC’s expression of interest and nomination forms for governorship contest cost N50 million.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Sanwo-Olu said he is optimistic of winning his re-election because of his performance in office in the past three years in office.

He stated that his administration has repositioned Lagos from what it used to be under the previous administration.

“And we have grown the city from what it used to be three to four years ago before we took over. Now it receives the highest foreign direct investments because the environment is safe and secured,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also spoke on the meeting of the APC presidential aspirants from the South-west he hosted in Lagos last week.

The meeting called by former governors of Osun and Ogun States, Bisi Akande and Segun Osoba, was attended by some of the aspirants but failed to achieve the planned outcome.

“So we are not fed up, we were sincere with ourselves and we hope that in future engagements, all the aspirations we have in our region will come to pass,” the governor said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu was elected in 2019 after the then Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, lost the ticket of the party, after failing to get the nod of Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the APC.

Last month, the Governor’s Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body of APC in Lagos, adopted Mr Sanwo-Olu as the candidate of the party, while Mr Tinubu also ratified the decision of GAC.

It is not clear if anyone has picked the nomination form of the APC to challenge Mr Sanwo-Olu.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Idris, the publisher of Blueprint Newspaper, also submitted his nomination form to contest for the Niger State governorship ticket.

Mr Idris submitted the nomination form on Tuesday to succeed Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, who is completing his second tenure in May 2023.

According to the timetable of the APC, the sale of forms closed on May 10, while the deadline for submission is May 11.