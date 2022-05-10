The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned four Chrisland School teachers before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly concealing a sex tape of a student.

The teachers – three males and one female – pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Those arraigned include Oladotun Sotunde, 56; Elesho Tajudeen, 32; Rhoda Olanipekun, 45; and Ajigboye Hammed, 41, with two counts of conspiracy and an attempt to pervert justice.

The police officer in charge of the Legal Department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Yetunde Cardoso, appeared with Augustine Nwabuisi for the prosecution.

Mrs Cardoso said the defendants committed the offence on April 25, at Chrisland School in Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

She said the defendants were asked to chaperone the students to Dubai for a world school game.

According to her, the students engaged in indecent sexual acts while on the trip, and a 10-year-old student made a sex tape which the teachers conspired to conceal.

She stated that the teachers allegedly obstructed the course of justice by hiding the indecent acts of the students’ sex video before it later went viral.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of 411 and 97 (1) (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 97 provides seven years imprisonment for the offence of attempting to pervert justice, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each with three responsible sureties each in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN), and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that one surety must be a landowner, but all of them must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Mrs Adebayo ruled that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.

(NAN)