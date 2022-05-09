Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Monday, visited Ogun State to seek the support of delegates ahead of the May 28 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Saraki met with PDP leaders, including governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, and the state party vice-chairman, Leye Odunjo, at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Saraki is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

His visit came days after another presidential aspirant and former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, visited the state to also woo the delegates.

While canvassing for votes of the delegates, Mr Saraki urged them not to vote based on sentiments.

He said that from his consultations across the nation, he had discovered that Nigerians were not interested in the political, ethnic, or religious leaning of aspirants.

“Nigerians are yearning for a candidate who really understands the challenges of the nation and who is wise, experienced, and courageous enough to take the bold and necessary steps to reposition the country.

“Nigerians desire a candidate who serves as a bridge between the young and the old generations, a bridge between the North and South, and a bridge between the Christians and the Muslims.

“With all sense of modesty, I am that person whom God had endowed with all these qualities and more, to move the nation to an enviable height,” he said.

The PDP chieftain recalled the “great work” he did in 2021 in restoring peace to the party in Ogun after more than a decade of internal wrangling.

“I was not thinking about the election when, in my capacity as the National Chairman, PDP Reconciliation Committee, I once restoration of peace to the party in this state.

“I believe that based on my antecedents and experience as a former Senate President, as well as my closeness to the people of Ogun where my mother hails from, my talk should not be much.

“I, hereby, appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election,” he said.

Responding, Mr Adebutu commended Mr Saraki for the pivotal role he played in restoring unity to the state and assured him that his good works would be rewarded.

NAN reports that Mr Saraki had earlier visited and had a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

