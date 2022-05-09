Some Nigerians living abroad under the aegis of the Diaspora Leadership Alliance have called on the country’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to engage its members in his development agenda as a presidential aspirant.

Mr Amaechi’s declaration in early April ended months of speculation that he planned to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He is one of the about 25 aspirants that have picked the N100 million nomination forms out of the over 30 aspirants under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Diaspora group, made up of resourceful Nigerians living and doing business in over 20 countries, in a communique issued on Saturday shortly after its virtual meeting, asked the minister how he intends to leverage the resources of diaspora Nigerians for rapid transformation of the country.

“Nigeria has a productive population abroad as evidenced in the volume of cash inflows to family, friends and even business transactions by Citizens abroad.

“Figures obtained from the World Bank shows that Nigerians in diaspora remitted a whooping $65.34bn in three years (2018-2021) to boost economic activities in the country.

“These contributions over the years are huge and no serious Government should take its resourcefulness of its citizens living abroad for granted. Interestingly, we are not just about making a good living for ourselves and families but we are also very much concerned about the politics and economy of Nigeria with a view to seeing how we can also be part of the engineering process of putting Nigeria in the fast lane of development to be at par with some of the advanced nations of the World.

“This is why we want Rotimi Amaechi to engage with us because we strongly believe that based on his pedigree and track record in governance since 1992, he is the only presidential hopeful who can take advantage of the huge potential of the Nigerian Diaspora Population to uplift Nigeria and Nigerians,” the communique signed by the group’s convener, Tex Wariboko and spokesperson, Chuks Eleonu, said.

They noted their readiness to engage the transport minister, hopeful before the APC primaries slated for May 31.