…Endorse him as ‘a leader of peace’

Ahead of the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the statutory and ad hoc delegates from Enugu West Senatorial District, on Sunday, rose with one voice, assuring Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State that they are solidly behind him, and will vote according to his direction in the selection of PDP candidates for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The delegates, who gave the assurance when they paid a solidarity visit to Mr. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, applauded the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in Enugu State.

They also commended Ugwuanyi for the peaceful conduct of the ward congress of the PDP across the 260 electoral wards of Enugu State, on April 30, 2022, stressing that the outcome of the exercise was an eloquent testimony that the governor is “a leader of peace”.

The delegates from the five local government areas of Enugu West Senatorial District comprising Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji River and Udi, told the governor that they have never taken, and will not take, his peaceful disposition and uncommon leadership qualities for granted.

They expressed delight that Enugu State is a reference point for peace in Nigeria, pointing out the cherished feat was made possible because of the governor’s commitment to peace, security and wellbeing of residents of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the delegates, the Chairman of Ezeagu LGA and State Deputy Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Chukwudi Ozoeluba, said: “We assure you (Ugwuanyi) that we the delegates are for you and wherever you say we should go, we will go with you. Other decisions you will take, we will stand with you. In any condition we are with you”.

Flanked by the other four council chairmen from Enugu West Senatorial District, Mr. Ozoeluba added: “We equally to thank you for the peace you have given Enugu State. We have never seen a peaceful three-man delegate election in Enugu State like this one of April 30, 2022.

“This shows that you are a father and a leader of peace. And that peace you have given Enugu State has made our state one of the best states in Nigeria. Thank you for making it possible”.

In his remarks, the pioneer State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, also described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a man of peace and tranquility”, deserving of the unalloyed support and solidarity of the people of Enugu West Senatorial District and beyond, as the Governor of Enugu State and leader of the PDP in the state.

According to him, “The issue of leadership is not changeable and PDP has established that precedence as a party. I commend you (Ugwuanyi) for the peaceful ward congress of our great party last weekend. It was tranquil in my ward and I know it was tranquil everywhere.

“We are a family and we have a leader in the person of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. As a political party, let us continue to follow our leader, he is leading us alright”.

Dignitaries that graced the event include the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; the Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly (ENHA), Mr. Uche Ugwu; Senator Ben Collins Ndu; former Members of the House of Representatives, Dr. Ogbuefi Ozomgachi, Mr. KGB Oguakwa and Mr. Garry Eneh; former Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Fidelia Njeze; Chief Whip of ENHA, Mrs. Jane Eneh; Mr. Chinedu Okwu (Otaka) and other state legislators from the zone; Dr. Festus Uzor; Dr. Uche Uzochukwu; Mr. Okezie Nwanjoku, among others.