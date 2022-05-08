The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) expects that at least 10,000 faithful will go on pilgrimage from Nigeria in 2022.

The 2022 pilgrimage begins in Nigeria on May 31 when the faithful will travel to Israel and Jordan.

NCPC’s Executive Secretary, Yakubu Pam, made these disclosures on Saturday in Yola when he inspected facilities at the Yola International Airport, one of the take-off points for the pilgrims.

“I’m in Yola to inspect the facilities at the airport as part of preparations for the 2022 holy trip to Israel and Jordan.

“From what I have seen, I am highly impressed that the management of the airport is ready for the exercise.

“We are going to start taking pilgrims to Israel and Jordan from May 31. They will spend five days in Israel and three days in Jordan,’’ Mr Pam said.

He explained that the Yola International Airport would serve about 400 pilgrims from Adamawa and Taraba.

He noted that the visit to Jordan was added because that was where John the Baptist baptised Jesus Christ and it was a place where Moses also died.

“Jordan is also a place from where Elijah ascended to heaven alive,’’ Pam said.

He expressed delight that Adamawa government had been giving the commission maximum cooperation.

In his remarks, Dali Jackson, the airport’s Chief of Security, said that its management was ready for the exercise.

“The Federal Airport Authority is ready and Yola International Airport is ready for the pilgrims’ flights,” he said.

Mr Jackson represented the Airport Manager, Dan Musa, when Mr Pam visited.

(NAN)