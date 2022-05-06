The Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo (PLO) has questioned the motive behind the planned parley among All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants from the South-west.

Some leaders from the South-west convened the meeting after several politicians from the region entered into the race.

According to reports, former governors of Osun and Ogun States, Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba, both allies of one of the aspirants, Bola Tinubu, are conveners of the meeting.

The meeting is in progress.

Apart from Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, other presidential aspirants of the APC from the zone are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, and a pastor, Tunde Bakare.

PLO, in a statement by Kayode Ajulo, its convener, said the meeting, scheduled to hold on Friday at the Lagos Flag House in Marina, has ulterior motives.

Mr Ajulo said the venue should be changed to a neutral state, either Ibadan in Oyo State or Akure in Ondo State. He suggested that another meeting should be convened by other leaders in the region.

“We look forward to a meeting convoke by South-west leaders of note like Chief Afe Babalola, Chief Femi Okunnu, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Wole Olanipekun, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba and frontline traditional rulers in South-west as well as the Governors from the Region,” Mr Ajulo stated.

The group also alleged that there is a ploy to ensure that the meeting produces a pre-ordained consensus candidate, though he did not produce any evidence to back up the claim.

“It is undoubted and without gainsaying that the meeting as conveyed with a prewritten communique without the inclusion of the above mentioned notable statesmen on the list of invitees is premeditated and planned to serve a purpose which will apparently not be beneficial to the southwest and Nigeria,” Mr Ajulo said.

The aspirants from the South-west will have to contend with other aspirants from other regions.

In the race are a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, State Minister for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Abia governor and serving senator, Orji Uzor Kalu. They are all from the South-east.

Aspirants from the South-south are the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Those from the North-west are Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is the only aspirant from the North-central region.