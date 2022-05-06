A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has promised to restore stability in Nigeria if elected president in 2023.

Mr Saraki made the pledge Friday afternoon when he met delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State in his campaign for the party’s ticket for the 2023 election.

Mr Saraki, who is also a former governor of Kwara State, said the security situation in the country had been giving him sleepless nights, vowing to make security his top priority if elected president.

“Nigeria is in very bad situation. The security situation needs to be rejuvenated. In 2015, I came to Katsina for campaign and we went to Zamfara State through Jibia but we can’t do that today because the roads are not safer. When you make me the president, I promise that you will be safe. We will ensure that the situation gets improved. We will put money and all the required equipment to ensure you are all safe,” he said.

Mr Saraki said the level of killings and the attitude of the federal government in tackling the situation had been worrisome.

He also promised to provide employment for the youth.

“Katsina is my home. I see you as brothers and sisters. Anytime I come here, I remember my brother, (Ex-president) Umaru Musa Yar’adu’a of blessed memories. I have come here to make my home people know that I am seeking for the position of the president of Nigeria. And there is nowhere to start but home. That is why I am here in Katsina State.”

A former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, said Mr Saraki has proven to be a “man of character.”

Mr Shema said President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC-led federal government are afraid of the former president Senate President.

“When he (Saraki) was the Senate President, they tried to coerce him into giving them the go-ahead to acquire more debts for the country but he refused. They tried all they could but he stood his ground. Now that he is not in charge (of the Senate), the debts we have acquired is (are) scary. Only God knows when we will be able to pay the debts,” he said.

“He is a true Nigerian. A real definition of true Nigerian with good character,” Mr Shema said.

Mr Saraki is one of the 17 aspirants who obtained forms to participate in the presidential primary. The party later said two of the aspirants failed its screening.

Earlier, Mr Saraki and the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, were announced as the “consensus candidates” of the North by a former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Ango Abdullahi, although the three other candidates from the North who are in the race for the PDP ticket immediately rejected the declaration.

The other aspirants from the North are former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal and an economist and businessman, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.