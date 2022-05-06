Gunmen on Friday morning set one vehicle and a motorcycle ablaze at Ebebe Junction in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

According to sources, the gunmen intercepted the vehicle and a motorcycle and chased the occupants away before setting them ablaze.

The unidentified gunmen suspected to be enforcing a two-day sit-at-home order allegedly declared by unknown dissident groups in South-east, carried out the attack around 6:20 a.m.

Also, the motorcycle operator was said to have narrowly escaped being killed.

A resident of the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the gunmen shot several gunshots to instill fear in the residents.

“I was still inside my shop because I slept there; I heard the gunshots but I discovered later that they left a vehicle burnt beyond recognition while a motorcycle operator told us that he narrowly escaped their bullets.

“It’s so unfortunate that we witnessed such an ugly incident in this area that is usually very peaceful and spiralling with business activities especially at evening periods,” he said.

A team of policemen and the Ebubeagu Security outfit later arrived and condoned off the area.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the incident.

“I’m just getting the information from you; I’m not aware of the attack,” Ms Odah said.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State.

The region, comprising Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Abia, has witnessed security deterioration since the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of a pro-separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), last year.

Mr Kanu was arrested and charged to court for alleged treason and terrorism. He remains in detention.

The police have accused IPOB of the series of attacks on security agencies, government facilities and high profile individuals but the group has repeatedly denied the accusation.