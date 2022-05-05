A High Court in Ekiti on Thursday sentenced to death by hanging Stephen Ominiyi, a contender for a traditional stool in Ekiti, for murder.

Mr Omoniyi, who is alleged to be insane, stabbed Gbadebo Olowoselu, the then monarch of Odo Oro Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area, in August 2018.

The judge, Kayode Ogundana, said the prosecuting counsels, led by Adegboyega Morakinyo, had proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Omoniyi murdered the late monarch.

“However, after listening to counsels and evidence before me, I am of the opinion that the accused person did commit the crime,” the judge said.

“I am also of that opinion that the prosecuting counsels had discharged their duties zealously by proving beyond reasonable doubt all the charges against the accused.

“He is hereby pronounced guilty and the capital punishment is for him to die by hanging.”

The judge also dispelled the notion that the convict was insane.

Facts before the court revealed that the convict stabbed the monarch in the chest after accusing him of occupying the stool which rightly belongs to him.

Mr Ogunsakin’s murder in 2018 had thrown the town into confusion and agony.

The incident resulted in massive protests by residents and admirers of the monarch.

The convict is of the same royal family as the late monarch. Before he attacked the monarch, he had been seen sitting on the palace throne shortly before a meeting of the council of chiefs.

Although he was chased away, he suddenly returned to the palace after the council meeting and stabbed My Ogunsakin in his chest.

The monarch gave up the ghost while he was being rushed to the hospital.

Mr Omoniyi initially fled into the bush after the act but was later arrested.

Mr Ogunsakin was crowned as the Onise of Odo Oro Ekiti in 1986.