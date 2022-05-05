Traders, especially broom sellers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, say they are making brisk businesses following the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Mr Buhari is on a two-day working visit to inaugurate some projects built by the state governor, David Umahi.

The two-day presidential visit is on May 5 and 6.

Some of the projects to inaugurate are the Ecumenical Centre, Sparido Tunnel, Shopping Mall, and International Market among others.

NAN’s visit to some markets and streets in the state revealed that there were price hikes in broom and foods.

Some of the traders, who spoke with NAN on Thursday, said the visit was a welcome development for the state and their business.

Joy Onu, a seller at International Market, Abakaliki Local Government Area, told NAN that the brooms were sold at between N300 and N500 each, depending on the size as against N150 and N200 sold before the visit.

“We are happy over the visit and the way our business is lifted. The presidential visit and APC in particular as a party have brought a turnaround to the broom business.

“The prices have not hiked to the detriment of the presidential visit. We sell to make little gain and have a livelihood.

“I have to go as far as villages to purchase the brooms and after the expenses, including transportation, we make some gains,’’ she said.

Another broom seller in Kpirikpiri Market, Mercy Chukwu, said she was having good patronage and also commended the presidential visit.

“The price is good comparing the present nation’s economy. We sell from N300 up. The visit is a big one to the state and this is an opportunity for us,’’ she said.

Mariah Onwe, a food vendor, also hailed the presidential visit, adding that she was having good sales.

Mr Peter Okafor, an APC chieftain, said the importance of the broom as a symbol of their party could not be over-emphasised.

“This is what we are going to use to sweep in good economy for the people,” he said.

Broom is the official symbol of the APC as umbrella to the Peoples Democratic Party.

(NAN)