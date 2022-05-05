The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, in Zamfara State, announced the formal presentation of a N50 million cheque for the purchase of the governorship nomination form for Bello Matawalle, the governor of the state.

The party’s spokesperson in the state, Yusuf Idris, claimed that 102 groups and organisations in the state contributed to purchasing the form for the governor.

He said the formal presentation of the cheque will be held on Friday with a procession by his supporters from Gusau Eid Praying ground to the Government House where the cheque will be presented to the governor.

“Having expressed confidence and satisfaction in the positively focused leadership of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle jointly contributed the sum of N50 million with the aim of supporting the governor in the purchase of the 2023 APC Governorship Nomination Form.

“It is in the light of this that the APC in the state is inviting all party members, supporters and admirers to the formal presentation of the N50 million cheque to the governor, Mr Idris said.

He added that the cheque will be presented by the state’s party chairperson, Tukur Danfulani.

“The state’s party Chairman thanked the 102 groups as well as all other supporters for the gesture assuring that the APC will not fail them, Mr Idris said.

The APC leadership in Zamfara is enmeshed in crisis following the defection of the governor from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, is challenging the governor over the control of the party’s structure in the state.

Earlier this week, Mr Yari was rumoured to have defected to the opposition PDP but he is yet to officially confirm the rumour.