A 26-year-old lady, Ugochukwu Nworie, has been raped to death by a gang of rapists in Ebonyi State.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, happened at Hope-in Hotel, Nine Ngbowo Street, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Monday.

Investigations revealed that the victim arrived at the hotel in company of a group of young men late in the night to stay.

Sources familiar with the incident explained that the lady was found dead in the room after the door was opened on Tuesday morning with her legs, hands and mouth tied up.

The Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the incident on Thursday.

The police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kpirikpiri Police Division in the state, indicated that the incident happened in Hope-in Hotel, situated at Nine Ngbowo street, Abakaliki.

“The DPO reported that the incident happened while on a routine check on the hotel. A room not accounted for was discovered.

“So the DPO decided to enquire from the receptionist, who told him that the guests in the room were unknown to him.

“Efforts to open the room proved abortive until he requested for the spare key to open the door, only to discover a lifeless body of the lady, naked and her legs, hands with mouth tied to the bed in the room,” Ms Odah said.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, has directed that a thorough investigation should be carried out on the incident.

Ms Odah disclosed that efforts are on to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators in order to serve as a deterrent to possible offenders.

She stated that preliminary investigation indicated that the lady was gang-raped, as more than 12 used condoms were discovered in the room.

“Investigation is still ongoing and we would continue to update the media and public as we unravel more details on the matter,” she said.

She said the corpse has been deposited at a morgue.

Ms Odah described the incident as unfortunate and an offence against humanity.

She warned the general public, especially young ladies, to be careful of the type of friends they keep and where they go to especially at night.