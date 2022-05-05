The police in Lagos have arrested a Lebanese national, John Greg, who drove into a pedestrian and sped off in Victoria Island.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated via his Twitter handle on Thursday that the victim, identified as Omotola Akinsanya, is currently in hospital.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, was first reported by a Twitter user, @wellzpapi.

“On May 4, 2022, at about 0745hrs, a middle-aged Lebanese by the name John Greg ‘m’ drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one Omotomi Akinsanya ‘f’ which resulted in serious injuries to her leg,” the police said.

Mr Hundeyin said the suspect sped off but was chased and arrested.

He said they have impounded the driver’s vehicle and also briefed the Lebanese embassy about the incident.

“Victim undergoing treatment at LASUTH. The victim’s family was duly informed. Embassy of Lebanon duly informed. An investigation is ongoing,” Mr Hundeyin said.

How it happened

According to Wellzpapi, a passerby chased the driver when he attempted to flee the scene and handed him over to the police.

“The man was driving on a one-way road, against traffic and on a high speed around Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island. People had to run helter-skelter for their lives,” he wrote.

“The driver then drove into Omotola and pushed her against the wall. The impact was so much that the plate number fell off. The driver did a hit and run, he absconded instead of waiting to care. A passerby took a bike and chased after him.

“He was caught, brought back and handed over to the police. Omotola is in critical condition at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. We seek justice for Omotola and this white man should not be released. #justiceforomotola”